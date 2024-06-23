The Sports Bank

Ruud van Nistelrooy Could Join Ten Hag Staff at Man United

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy could be returning to the club soon. The 47-year-old Dutchman has been approached to become a member of manager Erik Ten Hag’s backroom staff. However, Van Nistelrooy also remains a leading candidate for the open manager job at Burnley FC.

From 1998-2010, van Nistelrooy was regarded as one of the best strikers in European football. In a career that spanned 19 years including five seasons at Manchester United and four with Real Madrid, he played on three football clubs that won at least one league title in three different leagues – Dutch Eredivisie, English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga.

When Van Nistelrooy retired in 2011, he had scored 51 career UEFA Champions League goals, which ranked him second at the time amongst all goal scorers in the competition. He has since been surpassed by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and is now currently ranked No. 4.

