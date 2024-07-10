Training camp is well underway, and the Jadon Sancho situation remains unresolved. No matter how you feel about Sancho (and he’s certainly done himself no favors, at times), it would be best to see his club future settled. That would be good for all involved, and movement towards this has been at a snail’s pace.

The English international only wants to move to one club, Juventus.

Jadon Sancho wants a move to Juventus this summer, per multiple sources in Italy ???? He has reportedly already said ‘yes’ to the club ??? pic.twitter.com/JmnIq2mNVH — LiveScore (@livescore) July 10, 2024

The Red Devils will be hoping for a permanent deal, but more likely the 24-year-old will exit on a season-long loan with Juve having an option for a full purchase next year, reports Calcio Mercato.

That’s one route this Jadon Sancho saga could go. Another option is a swap deal, with The Old Lady sending their wayward winger outcast, Federico Chiesa, the other way. Goal has more at this link.

???| Federico Chiesa could end up as part of the deal for Jadon Sancho who has given his yes to Juventus. [@Gazzetta_it] pic.twitter.com/AyTXchfjnl — centredevils. (@centredevils) July 10, 2024

Juventus can’t afford the salary of Jadon Sancho, as his wages are close to €8 million, so they’ll need to figure something out in order to offset the salary costs.

