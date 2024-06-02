Sir Alex Ferguson is 82 years young and retired from football for well over a decade, but he remains relevant. He was in attendance today at Wembley Stadium, as Real Madrid won their 15th UEFA Champions League title, and ninth straight UCL final match.

Los Blancos bested Borussia Dortmund 2-0, meaning Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal and Nacho have now all won the UCL six times.

Andrea Pirlo, Max Allegri and Sir Alex Ferguson at the Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/ZpwSaU5SuZ — Italian Football News ?? (@footitalia1) June 1, 2024

As you can see from the photo above, Fergie was seated next to football royalty at the match today, and there were several other football legends in attendance as well.

Jurgen Klopp sang YNWA with BVB. Jose Mourinho was doing punditry work the night before jets off to finalize his new gig. Zinedine Zidane gave away the trophy.

Luis Figo was in the house.

As was Jay-Z and we covered why here. However, Sir Alex Ferguson deserves special mention, due to his unique accomplishment, which is articulated below:

Sir Alex Ferguson remains the last manager to beat Real Madrid in a European final. 40 years ago with Aberdeen ? pic.twitter.com/Axpvk4Ijks — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

Congratulations Sir Alex Ferguson!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

