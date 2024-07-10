The Sports Bank

United Fans Recruit Leny Yoro via Social Media Campaign

While Manchester United are close, and in some cases very close, to completing some summer acquisitions, we’re still waiting on that first one. It could be 18-year-old Lille central defender Leny Yoro, who saw his club accept a £42 million bid from United. However, there is still a major obstacle here, as he prefers a move to Real Madrid instead.

Not to mention he only has one year left on his deal, so if things fall a certain way, he could still move next year on a free instead.

To help him make up his mind, a group of United fans have started the hashtag #YoroJoinUnited and gotten it to be a top trending term. This is certainly a bold, aggressive move. However, not all United fans are in favor of this movement.
Some actually find it to be pretty desperate.

Also, kudos to Leny Yoro for calling out an imposter on Twitter. This type of stuff is very prevalent now since Elon Musk completely dismantled the mechanisms for verifying people on the platform. It’s made the website much worse, on multiple levels.

Idiot losers impersonating famous people on Twitter was totally predictable too. But again, well done Leny Yoro for calling this moron out.

