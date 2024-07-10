United Fans Recruit Leny Yoro via Social Media Campaign

While Manchester United are close, and in some cases very close, to completing some summer acquisitions, we’re still waiting on that first one. It could be 18-year-old Lille central defender Leny Yoro, who saw his club accept a £42 million bid from United. However, there is still a major obstacle here, as he prefers a move to Real Madrid instead.

Not to mention he only has one year left on his deal, so if things fall a certain way, he could still move next year on a free instead.

Good morning everyone, Let’s get #YoroJoinUnited trending, interact with this tweet if you want Leny Yoro at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/cH3a2aFWE1 — ???????’? ???? (@CantonasMind) July 10, 2024

To help him make up his mind, a group of United fans have started the hashtag #YoroJoinUnited and gotten it to be a top trending term. This is certainly a bold, aggressive move. However, not all United fans are in favor of this movement.

Some actually find it to be pretty desperate.

Never in a million years would I think our fanbase will stoop so low as to trend a hashtag on social media just to persuade or beg a player to join @ManUtd, ManUtd is the biggest club in the world ? . If you are one of those fans, STOP ITNOW#YoroJoinUnited pic.twitter.com/VwjJP21aZM — Frankiez (@buno_fernandez) July 10, 2024

Also, kudos to Leny Yoro for calling out an imposter on Twitter. This type of stuff is very prevalent now since Elon Musk completely dismantled the mechanisms for verifying people on the platform. It’s made the website much worse, on multiple levels.

Lille defender Leny Yoro posted his first tweet in over a month to respond to an X account impersonating him and claiming that he didn’t want to join Manchester United ? pic.twitter.com/bJMImA7q5B — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 10, 2024

Idiot losers impersonating famous people on Twitter was totally predictable too. But again, well done Leny Yoro for calling this moron out.

