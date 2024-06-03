Manchester United midfielder Casemiro faces an uncertain future at the club, and it is appearing likelier and likelier that he’ll move on this summer. The Brazilian, who was forced at times to slot in at center back this season, due to the club’s injury crisis at the position, is drawing more interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are looking to sign brand name players from Europe and Casemiro in on the radar of both.

That is according to a report in Fichajes.

Casemiro had a down year this past season, and things got worse when he had to play out of position at center back.

His performances when playing at that position were rather awful, and these lackluster showings detracted from how well he played with United the previous season (2022-23).

He still has value as a player, and on his contract, as United signed him to a four year deal when he moved over from Real Madrid.

?? Casemiro, still expected to leave Man United in the summer in case of good proposal. Interest from Saudi Pro League remains active with clubs considering move for the Brazilian midfielder. ?? First step for United: Ten Hag in or out, to be decided soon. pic.twitter.com/zfyJZOIzjH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2024

The tweet from Fabrizio Romano above has more.

A move to Al-Nassr would provide a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles while a transfer to Al-Hilal, the recently crowned King Cup champions, means a chance to team up with Neymar and Ruben Neves.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

