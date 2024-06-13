The Sports Bank

Raphael Varane in Talks to Join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Central defender Raphael Varane has seen his Manchester United contract expire, and he is now able to join any team as a free agent. It appears that Inter Miami CF, in Major League Soccer, could be the destination. Varane, who joined United from Real Madrid last summer, could join the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in south Florida.

However, it may be awhile until this move gets announced, as this is just in the early stages.


Much like his former teammates, at the last two clubs Casemiro, Varane had a solid first season at United, but then suffered through a subpar second season at MUFC where he was plagued by injuries and a drop in form.

Maybe the Frenchman finds himself again in MLS?

Inter Miami seems to be the only MLS club that is keeping up that reputation the league has/once had: “retirement league for stars in Europe.” In the past couple years, that trend has shifted from the United States of America to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League seems to be doing that bit now, with Inter Miami the only real exception.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of AmericaHis past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.