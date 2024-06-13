Raphael Varane in Talks to Join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Central defender Raphael Varane has seen his Manchester United contract expire, and he is now able to join any team as a free agent. It appears that Inter Miami CF, in Major League Soccer, could be the destination. Varane, who joined United from Real Madrid last summer, could join the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in south Florida.

However, it may be awhile until this move gets announced, as this is just in the early stages.

? Raphaël Varane is in talks to join Inter Miami on a free transfer. #MUFC [@arielsenosiain] pic.twitter.com/Kq0oG8EeZv — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 12, 2024



Much like his former teammates, at the last two clubs Casemiro, Varane had a solid first season at United, but then suffered through a subpar second season at MUFC where he was plagued by injuries and a drop in form.

Maybe the Frenchman finds himself again in MLS?

???? On Rapha Varane links: Inter Miami have just made an approach to ask on Varane potential free agent deal conditions, nothing else at the moment. No negotiations, nothing advanced or decided. pic.twitter.com/XdV95sjPPV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2024

Inter Miami seems to be the only MLS club that is keeping up that reputation the league has/once had: “retirement league for stars in Europe.” In the past couple years, that trend has shifted from the United States of America to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League seems to be doing that bit now, with Inter Miami the only real exception.

