David Moyes Out, Julen Lopetegui In at West Ham United

For the second time, West Ham United have sacked manager David Moyes. For the official record, he will leave the club by mutual consent, but that is just press release boiler plate. Given that the Hammers have their replacement already lined up, in Julen Lopetegui, the Scotsman is being forced out, plain and simple.

The club released a statement, just 21 minutes ago, and it reads in part:

“West Ham United can confirm David Moyes will leave the Club by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 season, when his contract expires.David will depart after four and a half years in charge at London Stadium, during which time he secured two top-seven Premier League finishes, runs to the UEFA Europa League semi and quarter-finals, and victory in last season’s UEFA Europa Conference League, with a 2-1 win over ACF Fiorentina in Prague securing West Ham’s first major trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 1980, and their first European success since 1965.

Back during the festive period, when Moyes and West Ham were doing well, there was talk of a potential contract extension for Moyes. However, once the calendar flipped, the Irons went severely downhill, and they have only won four games, across all competitions, in 2024.

It is public knowledge that Moyes and Tim Steidten, West Ham’s technical director, just do not get along well at all.

The situation is so strained that Steidten has been asked to stay away from Moyes and the Irons first team.

And Lopetegui, who has now reached an agreement with his new club, wasn’t Steidten’s first choice for replacing Moyes.

??? EXCL: Julen Lopetegui has agreed terms with West Ham to become new head coach replacing David Moyes from next season. Lopetegui has accepted #WHUFC proposal, ready to proceed to formal stages. Details being finalised then contracts will be signed but agreement in place. pic.twitter.com/guHfAj7PMv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2024

The east London club held talks with Sporting Lisbon’s Rúben Amorim, but supposedly, he has a release clause that is a little too rich for their blood. Amorim publicly confirmed that he’ll stay on at Sporting earlier today.

