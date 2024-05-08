It has definitely not been a slow news week for West Ham United. Manager David Moyes is officially out, effective end of the season, as of yesterday. According to reports, Julen Lopetegui is in frame to take over, and the two sides are nearing a done deal that should be announced rather soon.

We covered Moyes Out and Lopetegui In twice, in this post, and again here.

West Ham United vs Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 11, 3pm, London Stadium

PL Position, Form: West Ham 9th, 49 pts, LDLLW Luton Town 18th, 26 pts, DLLLW

Google Result Probability: West Ham 53% Draw 22% Luton Town 25%

West Ham Team News

Now, on to the weekend match preview, and the squad fitness situation. The Hammers have two injured central defenders, Nayef Aguerd (ankle) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (unspecified), and both could be passed fit to feature here.

The last time Moyes spoke on the situation, he said: “On the two centre-backs, Dinos is making some progress, and Aguerd isn’t available.”

Meanwhile Kalvin Phillips is out this weekend with a calf strain, and his potential return is unknown at this time.

It is very possible that is flop of a loan deal at the east London club is now essentially over.

We may not see him again in a claret shirt.

