There are reports that the West Ham United players knew manager David Moyes was out prior to the fixture last weekend. They way that they played, it was quite obvious! Now, heading into this weekend’s match against Luton Town, one has to wonder what they have left in the tank for this season.

Luton has much more to play for, because they still have an outside chance of avoiding relegation; provided Nottingham Forest drop some points somewhere.

Kickoff: Sat May 11, 3pm, London Stadium

PL Position, Form: West Ham 9th, 49 pts, LDLLW Luton Town 18th, 26 pts, DLLLW

Google Result Probability: West Ham 53% Draw 22% Luton Town 25%

For the Irons, what is left for them- finishing on the first page of the table?

It doesn’t look like European football for next season is going to happen for the east London club. It seems like the Hammers have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in shutting down operations for the season already.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Luton Town

Alphonse Areola; Emerson Palmieri, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen; Danny Ings

