Chelsea Team News vs West Ham: Chilwell, Gusto, Carney, Colwill

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino got a big win over his former club earlier today, and that had to have felt good for him. He pulled off a victory over a side that sits well above his in the standings, and he did it despite having a number of players out that reaches well into double digits. Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto, Carney Chukwuemeka and Levi Colwill are among the many names on the injured list right now.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 5, 2pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2 West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 59% West Ham United 21% Draw 20%

PL Form, Position: West Ham United DLLWD, 48 pts, 8th Chelsea FC DLWDW, 49 pts, 9th

Blues Team News

So let’s get to the res of the injury information and preview this match. Reece James (thigh), Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (thigh) and Levi Colwill (ankle) are all out of commission here, but could be back next week.

Meanwhile Chilwell, Gusto and Carney are all out indefinitely with knee injuries. The trio all face a race against the clock if they are to feature again this season.

However, it won’t definitely won’t be in this match.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories