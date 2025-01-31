Chelsea Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

It may seem a bit bass ackwards (yes, that is a spoonerism done on purpose so that we don’t swear; this is a family friendly website) to preview West Ham United at Chelsea FC right now, on a Thursday, when the came transpires on Monday. Especially when you haven’t even covered some of the Sunday matches yet.

However, it’s just the way it works out now, given all scheduling quirks that come with all this insane fixture congestion.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Feb. 3, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

West Ham United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 71% Draw 17% West Ham 12%

Premier League Standing: Chelsea 6th, 40 pts West Ham 14th 27 pts

When you set your schedule for match previews, obviously, you got to wait until the midweek action is complete first. Chelsea was off today because there is no Conference League slate this week.

And West Ham didn’t qualify for Europe, so thus, we don’t have to wait for any UEFA competition results before previewing.

Blues Team News

Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Omari Kellyman (thigh) and Romeo Lavia (thigh) all remain absent.

Otherwise there are no new team news items to discuss at this time.

Starting XI Prediction

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson

