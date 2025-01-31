West Ham United travel to Chelsea FC for Monday night football, so the main storyline is obvious. Graham Potter will face the last team that he previously coached, at their ground, for the first time.

So you know he’ll be fired up for this one. Emotions will run high as Potter will look to make an emphatic statement.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Feb. 3, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 71% Draw 17% West Ham 12%

Premier League Standing: Chelsea 6th, 40 pts West Ham 14th 27 pts

So without any further ado, let’s get to the line-up the prediction. The Hammers badly need some points, and they have a long ways to go, in order to ascend the table, and below you’ll find the first team that we think gives them the best shot to do so.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, Carlos Soler, Emerson Palmieri; Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen

