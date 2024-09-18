West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction v Chelsea FC

Ahead of a London derby versus Chelsea FC, West Ham United remain one of the healthiest sides in the Premier League. In fact, they might even be the overall most fit squad in the league, thus far on the young season.

Right now, Nicklas Fullkrug is the only real concern, and he’s just a doubt- not totally ruled out. Fullkrug is battling an injury issue with his calf.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 21, 12:30pm, London Stadium

Team News: Chelsea West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 45% West Ham United 30% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: West Ham United LWLD, 4 pts, 14th Chelsea FC LWDW, 7 pts, 8th

It’s just too bad for them, that they haven’t been able to capitalize on this more, by getting better results. But with really no actual team news to speak of, we’ll just go ahead and get to the starting lineup for Saturday.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Guido Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammad Kudus, Michael Antonio

