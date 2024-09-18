Chelsea FC seem to be in a good spot right now, fitness wise, as they prepare to travel to West Ham United on Saturday. Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Malo Gusto, Omari Kellyman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are all doubts for this match, but at the same time, all face a decent chance of being available for selection. Reece James does not, as he remains out due to a hamstring injury. Apparently, he’s recently suffered a setback in his recovery.

But let’s get you up to speed on all the other players, some of whom could feature.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 21, 12:30pm, London Stadium

Team News: Chelsea West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 21, 12:30pm, London Stadium

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 45% West Ham United 30% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: West Ham United LWLD, 4 pts, 14th Chelsea FC LWDW, 7 pts, 8th

Blues Team News

Let’s start with Lavia (hamstring issue), who was close to featuring last weekend. He should be available here. Likewise for Malo Gusto (thigh), who has recovered well enough to return to full training. Enzo Fernandez is back in training too, having missed out last weekend due to an unspecified illness. However, he’s fine now.

The situation is the exact same for Dewsbury-Hall.

Finally, Gusto (thigh) is fully back in training too.

