Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Chelsea FC are getting pretty fit, as a squad, right now. Manager Enzo Maresca can make a lot of changes, if he wants to, for the London derby at West Ham United on Saturday. If Maresca wishes, he could start the most expensive midfield of all-time: Romeo Lavia £58 million ($74m), Enzo Fernandez £107 million ($132 million) and Moises Caicedo £115 million ($147m).

That’s a midfield trio with a combined cost of £280 million ($353m). Could we finally see the entire troika featuring, in the middle of the park together, for the first time ever?

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 21, 12:30pm, London Stadium

Team News: Chelsea West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 45% West Ham United 30% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: West Ham United LWLD, 4 pts, 14th Chelsea FC LWDW, 7 pts, 8th

With monetary figures like the ones we just quoted, you can see why the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital era has been basically…spending like a drunken sailor. Lavia only featured for a little cameo, in one game, last season, so now that he’s probably finally fully fit, maybe we’ll see what he can really do.

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson.

