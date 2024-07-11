Columbian striker Jhon Duran has already agreed personal terms to join West Ham United from Aston Villa. However, the 20-year-old isn’t switching one shade of claret and blue for another shade of claret blue (well, pretty much) just yet. The former Chicago Fire FC man is currently focused on the Copa America final, against Argentina, which takes place on Sunday night in Miami.

Duran has only made one appearance, coming on as a 77th minute substitute in the 3-0 group stage win over Costa Rica.

Colombia beat Uruguay last night in the semifinals, and that means this deal with West Ham will be put on hold until next week, at the earliest. When asked about the potential move to east London, Duran told reporters:

“I’m focused on the national team, at the Copa América, wanting to add minutes, supporting the team a lot and for those topics of possible signing I already have other people who take care of that.”

Duran has also been linked to Chelsea and Liverpool, among other clubs, in recent years. But there is yet another plot twist, as Chelsea FC have dropped out of the running. And this twist is a financial one.

According to a report from 90 min, Aston Villa will accept a lower fee (the last offer out there is currently worth about £35 million, plus a 10% sell-on clause) on one condition. If the Hammers include an increased sell-on clause, then AVFC would accept a lower transfer fee up front.

In other words, it’s chance to pay less now, in exchange for the risk of potentially getting less money later, if/when they sell him.

Sounds like a good deal, and they should take it!

Jhon Duran has been the centerpiece of one of the more elongated and protracted transfer narratives this summer. And we’ve covered that here, here and here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

