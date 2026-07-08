A little over an hour ago, Chelsea FC announced that Jesse Derry has signed a new contraction extension, one that keeps him under club control until June of 2032. As part of this plan, the 19-year-old winger and England U19 player is going out on loan, to Portugese powerhouse Sporting CP.

According to multiple reports, the agreement will be a straight loan without an option to buy.



Derry will then return to Chelsea at the end of the season, in June of 2027

“It’s a dream come true to commit my future to such a big club like Chelsea,’ reads a club statement attributed to Derry. “I’m just so excited for what’s to come.

“This last 12 months, I feel like a completely different player than when I first joined and that’s credit to all the coaches I’ve worked with. They’ve played such a big part in helping me get better.

“Just having that little snippet of playing for the first team last season, I couldn’t have thought of anywhere else I’d want to be for my future. It was a no-brainer.”

So Derry won’t get the opportunity to work under new head coach Xabi Alonso this season. Obviously, Jesse Derry is a big part of the longer term plan, however (given the extension he just signed). This past season saw him make his senior team debut, after excelling with the youth team.

He made one appearance in the league and two in the FA Cup.

Prior to joining the Chelsea system, he was with Crystal Palace, where he was named the U-18 Player of the season in 2023–24; where he scored 16 goals in 22 appearances.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.