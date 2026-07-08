With Egypt now eliminated from the World Cup, Mo Salah is set to become one of the top transfer story lines of this summer. Egypt blew a 2-0 lead, to lose to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup round of 16 yesterday. The match unfolded in very controversial fashion, to say the least. Depending on your point of view, it was the most exciting game of the tournament, or a total injustice, and anything and everything in between.

But with the Pharaohs now out, the Liverpool legend can focus on where he’ll play next.

🚨🇪🇬 Mo Salah now expected to assess and review offers ahead of next step of his career. Saudi Pro League but also MLS clubs are keen on Salah. 👀 🎥➕ https://t.co/aYFuisespd pic.twitter.com/jTF5T89doI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2026

Salah has seen his time with the Merseyside club expire, so he’s now available as a free agent. He has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, who have had long-standing interest. Al Ittihad saw a £150 million ($200m) bid for Salah rejected in the summer of 2023, so it is unlikely that they’ll be back in for him this summer.

Other Saudi Pro League teams will be interested, and it is thought that Al Ahli Jeddah will be the outfit with the strongest combination of fit for Salah, given their team needs.

Riyad Mahrez is gone, so they need a new star and marketing face for the club. They also have the finances to get this deal over the line.

If not the SPL, then American Major League Soccer could be the landing spot. A lot of MLS clubs have money to spend, and at aged 34, Salah is at the point in his career in which we typically see superstars from big five European leagues go stateside.

Robert Lewandowski leaving FC Barcelona, and then joining Chicago Fire, is the latest in a long line of deals of this sort. But it may not be Saudi Arabia or the USA, due to an interesting plot twist we learned about, just in the last 24 hours or so.

According to the Daily Mail, AS Roma, the club Liverpool bought him from, could be interested in bringing him back. What a sensational swoop this would be, but they may not have the finances, right now, to pull it off.

The same report claims that Juventus are also interested in Mo Salah, but like Roma, the money might be too tight to actually make it happen.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.