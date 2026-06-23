Barcelona Transfer Talk: Robert Lewandowski, Julian Alvarez

It’s a good old-fashioned summer transfer window domino effect going on with the FC Barcelona forward position group. Robert Lewandowski is gone now, as a free agent, and we’re awaiting his next destination. Julian Alvarez is targeted as a potential replacement for Lewandowski, but that is “complicated” to say the least. Atletico Madrid, apparently, will not let the 26-year-old Argentine move on to the Catalan club.

So when all is said and done, what deals will be actually be closed and what moves could be made? Let’s analyze.

Barcelona Daily Updates: Transfer Talk News and Notes

Robert Lewandowski

As we reported previously, here, Lewandowski and his agent flew to Chicago about two weeks ago, to visit the Chicago Fire FC of MLS.

The Fire are currently in pole position to sign Poland’s all-time leading scorer, as they’re currently preferred over the options in the Saudi Pro League.

Nothing is decided as of now. All those “reports” claiming that this is a done deal are worthless clickbait garbage.

However, Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter openly acknowledged that meetings/discussions took place, and he’s hopeful and excited about the idea of a deal getting done.

“The United States is prepared for him,” Berhalter said to the media. “He has had a brilliant career, and this could be the next challenge in his incredible journey.”

Julian Alvarez

The Argentine, currently with the defending champions at the World Cup, said he wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, and that he’s told the club as much.

“I don’t think it’s the right moment to talk, but I also don’t want to hide,” Álvarez said to ESPN yesterday.

“I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atlético] who I needed to speak with.

“I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.”

Alvarez didn’t say exactly where he would like to go, but it is his being widely reported that Barca is his top destination.

That was on Monday. On Tuesday, i.e. today, we learned from ESPN that Atlético blame the reigning La Liga champions for the comments that Alvarez made, and that they will not be selling him to Barcelona. Not at any price.

The ESPN report even goes on to suggest that they might be even potentially be taking legal action for “tapping up” or “tampering” with the former Manchester City player.

Alvarez has a deal with Atleti that runs until 2030.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.