Barcelona News: Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Inaki Pena

Raphinha has suffered yet another hamstring injury, this time while on international duty with Brazil. As you might expect, FC Barcelona is not feeling very good about this latest development. The superstar forward is ruled out of Brazil’s last group stage game, but could still play again this World Cup.

If Brazil advance to the quarterfinals, then Raphina is targeting a potential return around July 5.

Barcelona Daily Updates: Transfer Talk News and Notes

Yahoo Sports, citing AS, claim that Raphinha has “a small tear in his right hamstring” and the injury is “a little more serious than Brazil are letting in.”

It is true that La Selecao have been pretty limited in the amount of information provided on his condition.

Barcelona, having seen Raphinha suffer two relapses of this hamstring injury this season, are on high alert right now.

The Catalan club are hoping that Brazil don’t rush Raphinha back into action too soon, and in doing so, make his injury situation even worse.

Elswhere Lamine Yamal is leading the next generation of footballers attracting global attention.

Once Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are gone, it will truly be Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland’s time. And when their period of dominance is over, a new group will assume the top tier position. Yamal will be among those leading the way.

And right now, anything and everything Lamine Yamal related is taking off right now; including his merchandise and memorabilia.

Giovanni Cerra is a Football Memorabilia expert at Catawiki, having previously served as Head Football Analyst on José Mourinho’s coaching staff at Manchester United, Chelsea and AS Roma.

“When a young player grows into a generational icon, the value of their earliest shirts rises as well,” Cerra said of the young Spain and Blaugranes forward.

“Lamine Yamal has everything it takes to become one of the biggest names in football over the next decade, naturally this being his first World Cup means his jerseys will be a first edition of a likely long series of future jerseys.”

A Lamine Yamal Rainbow Holocene autographed rookie card, recently broke a sales record at Catawiki, going for €12,000.

Finally we close with a goodbye- backup goalkeeper Inaki Pena has officially said goodbye to Catalonia. He penned an emotional farewell today, after the club officially announced his transfer to Greek side Panathinaikos FC.

The club statement reads, in part:

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Iñaki Peña for his commitment, professionalism and dedication during his time in blaugrana and wishes him all the best in this next stage of professional career.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.