Luis Guilherme Lira dos Santos, or Luis Guilherme, was absent from West Ham United’s season opening 3-0 loss to Sunderland. Guilherme suffered a certainly substantial, and perhaps serious shoulder injury. The injury is being reported as a broken collarbone, or a fractured clavicle.

Whatever you want to call it, it sounds pretty bad, and Guilherme could be out for maybe months, not weeks.

London Derby

West Ham vs Chelsea

Kickoff: Fri. August 22, 8pm, London Stadium, London UK

West Ham United Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Chelsea FC Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probabilities: Chelsea 57% Draw 23% West Ham 20%

League Standing, Form: Chelsea 11th, 1 pt, D West Ham 19th 0 pts, L

West Ham Team News

West Ham could really use the Brazilian teenager, so this is a serious blow to say the least. Guilherme is one of three injury concerns for the Irons right now, with George Earthy still working his way back from the ankle injury that he suffered during the preseason training camp in Germany. It forced Earthy to miss the Premier League Summer Series, which comprised the Hammers’ preseason tour of the United States.

“George still has an injury that he sustained early in pre-season,” manager Graham Potter said at a press conference this past weekend.

And then finally, Crysencio Summerville is nearing the final stages of his rehabilitation back from his long-term hamstring injury.

“Cry is in the last stages of his rehab, so he won’t be available, but he’s getting really close,” said Potter. “That’s good for us.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

