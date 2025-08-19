Chelsea FC managed only a single point from their season opening London derby, a nil-nil draw with Crystal Palace. They also came out of the match with a new injury concern- Tosin Adarabioyo. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was very vague about it, saying only:

“Tosin had a physical problem. We don’t know for how long (he’ll be out).” That actually makes it sound more serious than it really is.

Blues Team News

The Japanese defender did miss the Saturday training session and he is a doubt for the next match, a short trip to West Ham, but he’s not expected to be out long. According to a report in the Evening Standard the injury is actually quite minor and he should resume training at some point this week.

Beyond Adarabioyo, the Blues have some more injury concerns. No one really knows what’s going on with Romeo Lavia. Both the specificity and severity of his injury is unknown, so we can’t put a timeline on his return.

We just know that he hasn’t been seen in action since the Club World Cup round of 16.

Lavia hasn’t been spotted in training lately. Moving on to Benoit Badiashile, he is understood to be training again, albeit individually, as he recovers from a problem that is unspecified/undisclosed.

“Benoit is in the process of coming back. Romeo is the same,” is all Maresca had to say regarding this on Friday.

Elsewhere Levi Colwill will miss most out of the season due to an ACL injury. Omari Kellyman remains out injured and Mykhailo Mudryk is of course, still suspended.

