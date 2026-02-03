It’s not uncommon for a January transfer window to be lacking in activity, and that’s exactly what we had in 2026. It was moribund, most of the time, and deadline day (yesterday) reflected that. With the exception of Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, we heard mostly crickets chirping. One exception was Axel Disasi, who made a loan move from southwest London to east London.

Disasi, 27, will be on loan at West Ham until the end of the season. The deal was widely reported yesterday, and officially announced today.

Behind the scenes with Axel Disasi ⬇️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 3, 2026

The French central defender was part of Chelsea’s infamous “bomb squad” (along with Raheem Sterling) of guys who have no future at the club, in any way, shape or form. So a move anywhere, absolutely anywhere at all, is good for him. And it’s good for West Ham as well, who need all the help that they can get in the back line right now.

The Hammers are really up against it, in terms of securing safety in the Premier League for next year. Their leaky defense is a big reason why. Perhaps Disasi can help fix that.

“I’m very happy to be here, to have this opportunity,” Axel Disasi said as part of his “unveiling” with the Irons.

“I’m just ready to fight and to play games. Everyone knows my situation in the last few months, so I just want to get back on the field, feel the sensation of games and help the team.”

