Chelsea FC Team News at Arsenal: Todd Boehly, Jamie Gittens

Chelsea came back from down 0-2 to beat West Ham United 3-2 in a Premier League fixture yesterday. It was a nice win, but it was far from the lead Chelsea FC news story on Saturday. It’s actually club chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly who is the main character right now.
That’s because we learned, late on Friday night that Boehly is in the Epstein files. Yes, contained within the three million files that were released on Friday, was evidence of Boehly arranging meetings with the disgraced and deceased financier, Jeffrey Epstein.
EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2 of 2
Arsenal leads Chelsea FC 3-2 on aggregate
Kickoff: Tuesday Feb 3, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK
Team News: Arsenal Chelsea
Latest Injury Updates: Chelsea
Blues Team News
Todd Boehly did this on two occasions in 2011, and that was three years after Epstein had already been imprisoned as a sex offender. We don’t know too much more beyond that right now, but you can read further on this topic at The Telegraph. Boehly being in the Epstein files is much bigger Chelsea news than a mid-table London derby win, the fresh injury to squad player Jamie Gittens or the next London derby, at Arsenal in the League Cup, coming up on Tuesday.
And yes, you can most likely add Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to the list of injury absentees for the next match.
He’s got a foot problem, and we’re awaiting more news to be released on that, before we can get a real potential timeline for return in place.
Also missing out on this match, are the long-term injury absentees- Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Dario Essugo. We’ll have updates on them in the next post.
