Up next for Arsenal FC is a short trip across town to take on Chelsea, the club from which they bought striker/attacking midfielder Kai Havertz a couple years ago. This League Cup semifinal clash comes at a very interesting time, as Havertz will forever be an icon in southwest London.

Maybe the German forward didn’t put up the most eye-popping numbers, during his time in a Blue shirt (nor does he right now, for that matter), but he’ll always be remembered by Chelsea fans for his game winner in the 2021 UCL final over Man City.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1 of 2

Arsenal at Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Wedneday Jan 14, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal Chelsea

Latest Injury Updates: Chelsea Arsenal

Arsenal Team News

Yesterday, in Arsenal’s route of Portsmouth in the FA Cup, Havertz featured for the first time since the season opener, playing 21 minutes. Wednesday night should mark a tremendous opportunity for Havertz to get more major minutes (having recovered from a long-term knee injury), possibly, and he should be met with a warm welcome if/when he does come on.

In other Gunners team news for this League Cup London derby, they have a trio of injury doubts/guys who would need to pass a late fitness test in order to make the matchday squad.

The triad consists of Piero Hincapie (thigh muscle issue), Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed muscular problem) and Cristhian Mosquera (ankle/foot injury).

