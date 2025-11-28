Chelsea vs Arsenal Starting Lineup Predictions

When Chelsea hosts Arsenal on Sunday, it will literally be first place versus second place. It’s #1 versus #2 and that fact probably snuck up on a lot of people. Yes, Arsenal have been on a tear all season long, so that’s not surprsing. Manchester City had been the closest to the Gunners in the standings, but now, without Rodri once again, they are struggling.

Liverpool got off to a rip roaring start this season, but have since fallen way off the map, and now find themselves on the second page of the standings.

London Derby FYIs

Chelsea FC at Arsenal

Kickoff Time: 4.30 p.m. BST, Sunday, Nov. 30

Location, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea FC Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides: go here

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 28% Draw 28% Arsenal 44%

Premier League Standings Chelsea FC 2nd 23 pts Arsenal 1st 29 pts

So there you have it- Chelsea is the leading rival/contender to the currently table topping Gunners.

Predicted Starting XIs

Arsenal FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori; Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Martinelli

Chelsea FC

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro, Neto; Liam Delap

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

