Chelsea FC Team News vs Arsenal: Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo

Big news today emerging from Chelsea FC manager Enzo Maresca’s press conference- Cole Palmer is fully fit to feature on Sunday. Yes, having come through a nagging groin injury, and then after that, a toe problem, the star man is ready to go, finally.

“Yes, Cole is available for both [to play and to start],” Maresca said earlier today.

London Derby FYIs

Chelsea FC at Arsenal

Kickoff Time: 4.30 p.m. BST, Sunday, Nov. 30

Location, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea FC Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides: go here

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 28% Draw 28% Arsenal 44%

Premier League Standings Chelsea FC 2nd 23 pts Arsenal 1st 29 pts

Blues Team News

So there you have it, Cole Palmer will be in the starting lineup for the Sunday showcase fixture. Maresca also provided another positive update, this time for Dario Essugo. He’s recovered from his thigh injury, to the point that he’s now resumed training.

Said Maresca: “Dario also took part in the session this morning, which is good news too.”

He won’t be available for the big London derby however, as his return date is projected to be sometime in mid-December. Elsewhere Romeo Lavia (thigh) remains out indefinitely while Levi Colwill (knee) has long been ruled out for the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

