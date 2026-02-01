Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino missed out on Arsenal’s 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United yesterday. The former is dealing with an unspecified knock, or at least that’s what they’ve said, so he may not be out too long. As for the latter, he’s got a bone injury in his foot, so you can place him in the “out indefinitely” category. Then you have Max Dowman, so overall, there are just three injury concerns for Arsenal right now.

So that means the Gunners are pretty healthy right now, for the run-in/league and UCL title charges.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2 of 2

Arsenal leads Chelsea FC 3-2 on aggregate

Kickoff: Tuesday Feb 3, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal Chelsea

Latest Injury Updates: Chelsea

Arsenal Team News

Let’s get you up to speed on everybody! Here’s what Arteta said about Merino yesterday: “He’s got an issue in his foot. It’s a bone that’s giving him some pain, and we have some exams. We need some more specialists to look at it and to see how long he will be out.”

So he’s in the “too soon to create a timeline for return” category.

On Saka, Arteta said: “It’s not a big thing. He felt a niggle in the warm-up and we took him out straightaway.”

So the English forward is in the “touch-and-go” category.

As for Dowman, he’s about a fortnight or so away, due to his ankle problem. Arteta said the following on Friday:

“It will be a little bit more [longer] than Mosquera. He’s growing, and we need to be very careful and a little more protective. He has a different schedule as well because he needs to go to school… But I think he’s quite close. He’s on the pitch now, he’s doing well.”

