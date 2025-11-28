Typically, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not known for being very forthcoming about injury updates, but Friday’s news conference was certainly a departure from that. While usually these press sessions don’t offer much, today brought several injury/fitness updates, with Arteta providing updates on Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes.

So without further ado, let’s get into all of them. After all, this is a match that needs no additional build-up.

Leandro Trossard

The forwward has an unspecified issue, and it will make him a 50/50 proposition, or a late fitness test category for Sunday. Arteta said: “With Leo, there is another test today. We have to see how he’s feeling – it doesn’t look much. So, we still have a few hours, and we have to wait and see. he could be available – it is a potential.”

Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz

Gyokeres also has an unspecified issue, and he’s a strong doubt for this one. Meanwhile Havertz recently endured a setback in his knee injury recovery, and he’s probably a couple weeks away at this point, with Arteta saying, in regards to the duo:

“Not yet, but they are getting closer and closer, so we are very positive with both of them. The good thing is that now we find another option.”

Gabriel Jesus

Sounds like the Brazilian is actually ahead of schedule, in his knee injury recovery, and we may actually see him at some point, later on next month.

Said Arteta today: “We have to see, obviously, he’s been out 11 months, and you need that progression, you need to see how his body reacts and what else he needs. The players that we have available as well, it has to make sense to have the right balance. He’s very, very close at the moment.”

Gabriel Magalhaes

The other Brazilian Gabriel is on a similar timeline to Jesus, maybe a little bit later, as he recovers from his groin/hip/pelvic injury.

Said Arteta: “I think he’s evolving really, really well. We have to wait for the scan to be more precise in terms of the timings. I’m quite confident, especially the way Gabi takes every injury and the way he’s going to push…”

