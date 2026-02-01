Ahead of the come-from-behind win over West Ham United on Saturday, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior provided updates on the status of Chelsea’s four longer-term injured. That lists consists of Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Dario Essugo.

No members of the quartet will be back in time to feature in the London derby EFL Cup clash on Tuesday night, but half of them could be back in a fortnight or so. Let’s dive in on this.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2 of 2

Arsenal leads Chelsea FC 3-2 on aggregate

Kickoff: Tuesday Feb 3, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal Chelsea

Latest Injury Updates: Chelsea Arsenal

Chelsea Injury Updates

Romeo Lavia

Rosenior provided two updates on Lavia this week, stating that the Belgian has returned to training, and how excited he is to eventually work with him. And then on Friday, Rosenior added: “Romeo is in a really good place, and we just have to make sure this last stage of his rehab is really, really good.”

So maybe in a couple weeks or so? Always hard to say with Lavia, because the goalposts are often moved back with him. Especially so with this latest thigh injury.

Levi Colwill

It was previously thought that Colwill was out for the season, due to a knee injury, but Rosenior opened the door to a potential return before Championship Sunday.

“Yes, he could [be back before the end of the season], but it’s step by step, and I don’t want to make promises that I can’t keep,” Rosenior said.

“At the moment, Levi is in a really good place. He’s on the right track, but I don’t want to put pressure on him. It’s been brilliant to see him back on the pitch running. He is itching to get back, but we need to make sure he feels 100 per cent perfect.”

Tosin Adarabioyo

Like Lavia, he’s got a thigh injury, and his target for return is in the same range- a couple weeks or so. Said Rosenior on Friday: “Tosin was back out on the pitch today doing his individual rehab.”

Dario Essugo

Dealing with an unspecified issue, Rosenior was blunt, and succinct: “Dario is, obviously, a little further behind [Lavia and Tosin].”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

