Chelsea FC are only three points outside the top four, but the team they’re chasing, Manchester United, is pretty hot right now. The Blues can’t afford to keep dropping points with draws right now. And ahead of their London derby at Arsenal this Sunday, they have a long injury and unavailability list to contend with. Wesley Fofana is suspended here, having received two yellow bookings in the same match.

That of course, equals one red, and with that a match ban for Fofana. Romeo Lavia, a consistent staple of every Chelsea Team News/Injury List article, has still not built up his match fitness enough to make the matchday squad.

Chelsea FC at Arsenal FYIs

Kickoff TTime: 4.30 p.m. BST, Sunday, March 1

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea FC Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 18% Draw 23% Arsenal 59%

Premier League Standings, Form: Chelsea FC 5th 45 pts WWWDD Arsenal 1st 61 pts WWDDW

Blues Team News

Meanwhile Dario Essugo and Filip Jorgensen (both unspecified/undisclosed) are moving closer towards a return, and could make the squad here by passing a late fitness test.

Spanish left back Marc Cucurella (thigh) is moving closer, but this match will likely come too soon for him to feature. There is a fresh new injury concern though in Estevao Willian.

“Unfortunately, yesterday, he felt an awareness in his hamstring,” Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said on Saturday. “And obviously, at the moment, we are scanning him to make sure it’s nothing too serious. He’s not available for today’s game.”

The return timeline for his hamstring injury is unknown at this time.

