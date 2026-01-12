Chelsea Team News vs Arsenal: Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella

Moises Caicedo is suspended, yet again. The Chelsea midfielder has certainly had his share of disciplinary issues this season, and he’ll be banned from competing, once again, when Arsenal comes in for the League Cup semifinal (first leg) on Wednesday night. Caicedo has collected two yellow cards in the tournament, before the point of the discipline accumulation reset, so he’ll have to miss out on the midweek London derby.

On the flip side, of the suspension/availabilty situation, Spanish fullback Marc Cucurella is back available again.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1 of 2

Arsenal at Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Wedneday Jan 14, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal Chelsea

Latest Injury Updates: Chelsea Arsenal

Blues Team News

There are now new injury concerns at this time for the southwest London club. Malo Gusto, Reece James and Cole Palmer were all left out of the team that crushed Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup at the weekend, with the party line being that they were nursing knocks.

However, the actual reality is that this move was only made out of a precautionary nature.

No members of this troika are dealing with any sort of substantial injuries at this time.

