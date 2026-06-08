Life after Pep Guardiola has begun for Manchester City. There will be lots of changes this summer, as new manager Enzo Maresca will look to makeover the squad a bit. Club legend Bernardo Silva is now a free agent, but we don’t know where he’s headed just yet. Meanwhile Brazilian winger Savinho could be on the move as well this summer. His transfer saga is really starting to heat up right about now, so we’ll start there:

#Savinho is getting closer to #Tottenham from #ManchesterCity. Roberto #DeZerbi wants him and the winger has already reached an agreement in principle with #THFC for a contract until 2031. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 7, 2026

The tweet above is by Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, who reports that an agreement in principle has been reached between the two Premier League “big six” clubs.

Personal terms will not be an issue, as Savinho, 22, strongly wants this move. And Spurs have definitely been after him for awhile now.

As for Silva, he’s reportedly wanted by Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Yes, according to AS, the Special One would like to see the 31-year-old midfielder at the Bernabeu.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on him as well.

And then finally, Elliot Anderson has emerged as one of City’s top transfer targets this summer.

Wanted by both Manchester clubs, the Nottingham Forest midfielder is reportedly rated at £100 million, and a bidding war between two free-spending big clubs such as this could indeed trigger such a price tag. Although this one won’t be decided for awhile, as Anderson is currently away at the World Cup with England.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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