Arsenal Transfer Talk: Morgan Gibbs-White, Emmanuel Mbemba

The Champions League Final, i.e. the very last game of the 2025-26 season, is now in the books. The open top bus parade, celebrating the Premier League title triumph, is now behind us as well. For Arsenal FC and their community, the focus now shifts to the offseason, and with it, the transfer market. Because after all, if you’re not focusing on getting better, then you’re actually falling behind. On the short list of targets for Arsenal this summer transfer window are Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Paris Saint-Germain’s Emmanuel Mbema.

Let’s start with Gibbs-White, 26, who is reportedly shaping up to be the fallback option, if Arsenal cannot land their top attacking midfielder option for the summer window- Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers. Prising Rogers away could prove to be a challenge, as the Villans want to keep their side strong for the UCL next season.

Signing the English international could also prove to be a challenge, given that he’s Forest’s team captain, and now is not the time for the Tricky Trees to sell off their squad. After all, their finish within the table was only five points and two places outside of the drop zone.

Paris Saint-Germain, the side that beat Arsenal in the UCL a week from yesterday on penalties, are rivaling Arsenal for the signature of Gibbs-White. That’s according to the Sun. Will PSG beat Arsenal in the transfer market, like they did on the pitch?

And we stick with PSG for the second of our two transfer items- Emmanuel Mbemba. According to the BBC, Arsenal have made an approach for the 18-year-old PSG defender. The youth-team player is going to be available on a free, as he’s out of contract at the end of this month.

Although Paris has offered him a new deal. That said, Mbemba is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal said to be his preferred destination.

There are work permit issues and other paperwork hurdles to clear first, so any potential move could begin on a loan basis only.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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