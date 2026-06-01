Arsenal News: William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Trophy Parade

Arsenal and their fans enjoyed an epic celebration yesterday, with an estimated 750,000-1,000,000 supporters attending the trophy parade in London. Social media accounts are overflowing right now with epic imagery of all the revelers who were along the 5.6-mile route on Sunday.

Obviously, no, it wasn’t a celebration of a double (as they lost the Champions League Final on penalties) but the event did honor their Premier League triumph.

Scenes in North London as Arsenal begin their Premier League title parade!❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/GiAQOnzgng — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 31, 2026

ICYMI this one, it was pretty funny:

At the Arsenal parade….crying 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/QTUF7CWO8L — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 1, 2026

On to injury and fitness news- Jurrien Timber came on in the 66‘ of the loss to PSG this weekend, for Cristhian Mosquera, and that marked his first appearance since March 14, when he started against Everton in the league. It was extremely critical for Timber to feature, because the World Cup is almost here!

Timber is in the Netherlands squad, but if he’s going to be a major part of what Oranje will do at this tournament, then getting those high pressure, high stakes minutes with Arsenal have certainly helped.

The news is much worse for central defender William Saliba, who could miss the entire tournament for France, due to a back injury. Les Bleus are considered among the favorites to win this World Cup, but losing Saliba would be a big blow.

According to an ESPN report, he’ll “undergo scans on Monday to discover the seriousness of his injury but the fear is that he will need a lengthy time to rest and for treatment, and will miss the World Cup with France.”

We’ll see what the scans show, but Saliba, for what it is worth, did start and play the entire game on Saturday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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