Tottenham Transfer Talk: Jan Paul van Hecke, Savinho

The summer transfer window hasn’t opened yet, but some deals have already gotten done/are getting done. In these very early days of the transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur is the club that is making the most noise. They signed former Liverpool left back Andy Robertson on a free, and are currently finalizing another free agent signing in AFC Bournemouth central defender Marcos Senesi. Up next could be Manchester City winger Savinho and/or Brighton & Hove Albion central defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

#Savinho is getting closer to #Tottenham from #ManchesterCity. Roberto #DeZerbi wants him and the winger has already reached an agreement in principle with #THFC for a contract until 2031. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 7, 2026

The tweet above is by Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, who reports that an agreement in principle has been reached between the two Premier League “big six” clubs.

Personal terms will not be an issue, as Savinho, 22, strongly wants this move.

And Spurs have definitely been after him for awhile now.

According to Give Me Sport, Spurs have put forth an offer that would pay the Brazilian in the neighborhood of £120,000-a-week.

Moving on to Van Hecke, Tottenham have already seen two bids knocked for the Dutchman. Brighton CEO Paul Barber revealed it himself.

“There’s always going to be a lot of interest in our best players and certainly in the case of Jan Paul,” Barber said to TalkSPORT (h/t Yahoo Sports).

“Again, we’ve been very clear that interest has been ongoing for a while. It’s coming from multiple sources.

“Yes, we have rejected a bid from Tottenham over the last week or so, in fact, two bids, so from that point of view, it has to be right for us as well as the player.”

Basically Barber is saying that the decision won’t be made just by Van Hecke himself, but by some consensus reached by both player and club.

Brighton reportedly bought the contract of Van Hecke for less than £2m from NAC Breda.

And now they’re hoping to get about £80m on the sale of that contract. That would certainly be a tidy little profit!

To say the least.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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