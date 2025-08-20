Man City wasted no time getting back to the top of the table this season! It’s just one game, and obviously there are 37 more to go, but Manchester City sit in the Premier League penthouse, with Tottenham Hotspur only two slots behind them.

So it’s safe to say that the most engaging match of the week two just happens to be the first one on the Saturday slate, which is an all-big six lunchtime fixture.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. Aug. 23, 12:30pm, The Etihad, Manchester

Team News: Man City Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Google’s Result Probabilities: Man City 66% Draw 19% Tottenham Hotspur 15%

As far as early season clashes go, this is indeed a big one!

In terms of trying to predict the first team that Tottenham will go with for the trip to City, no doubt one of the toughest matches on the schedule every season, it will obviously be the strongest possible. Probably a pretty straight-forward proposition at this point.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction at Man City

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr; Dominic Solanke, Muhammad Kudus

