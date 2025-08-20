When Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur get together on Saturday, it’ll be a match-up of first place versus third place. Seven Premier League clubs took all three points from their season opening match last weekend, and these are two of those seven. City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0, so they have the top goal differential in the league right now. Meanwhile Thomas Frank began the Tottenham Hotspur portion of his career with a 3-0 win over newly promoted Burnley FC.

In other words, this might just be the headliner fixture of the weekend. Maybe.

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. Aug. 23, 12:30pm, The Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man City Tottenham Hotspur

Starting Lineup Predictions: Man City Tottenham Hotspur

Google Result Probability: Man City 66% Draw 19% Tottenham 15%

Certainly, the Monday night affair between Newcastle United and Liverpool has numerous storylines, given the whole Alexander Isak transfer saga drama. But we’ll get to that one eventually.

For now, let’s look at what lineup Pep Guardiola could construct, given that he might be sans Ederson, Rodri and Phil Foden; potentially.

Manchester City Starting Lineup Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rayan Cherki; Tijjjani Reijnders, Nico Gonzalez, Nico O’Reilly; Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland

