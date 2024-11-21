Manchester City hosts Tottenham Hotspur in an all-big six clash Saturday matinee. This is probably the headliner fixture of the Premier League weekend, essentially, even though both sides are not in a place where they want to be right now. Spurs are just a smack dab in the middle of the table side right now while City are on a bad skid, and facing an injury crisis.

So with that all in mind, let’s preview this puppy.

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. Nov 23, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man City Part 1 Man City Part 2 Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Full Injury List: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 64% Draw 19% Spurs 17%

PL Form: Man City WWWLL Tottenham LWLWL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 23 pts Tottenham 10th 16 pts

City boss Pep Guardiola might very short-handed, when it comes to selection, right now, but here’s the best of what’s left for him to select from.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Savinho, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland

