Manchester City visits Tottenham Hotspur for an EFL Cup clash that will be most meaningful for…the extensive list of star players who will miss out. Out injured for this round of 16 cup clash are: Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Heung-Min Son. Obviously, Erling Haaland will be rested too.

And for Spurs, manager Ange Postecoglu confirmed on Tuesday that summer signing Wilson Odobert is going to be sidelined for awhile.

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round of 16

Kick: Wed. Oct 30, 8:15pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City

So with everyone that is out, who is is in? After all, this is the “headliner tie” for this round of the Carabao Cup.

Well, there will be some big name stars here, but for the most part, it’s squad rotation here. However, a couple of young kids (teenagers, but “kids” to an “old” person like me) might get a starting assignment here, and that has to be exciting for them. It’s kind of exciting for us the observer/viewer too.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur (EFL Cup)

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kaden Braithwaite, Nathan Ake; Nico O’Reilly; Savio, James McAtee, Ilkay Gundogan, Matheus Nunes; Phil Foden

