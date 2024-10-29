Tottenham Hotspur hosts Manchester City in what is obviously the headliner tie of the EFL Cup round of 16. Both of these clubs got a bye into the third round of the competition, with Spurs besting Coventry 2-1 and Man City beating Watford by the same score.

A spot in the final eight of this tournament is on the line here, but I am not sure that either side would be totally devastated with a loss here.

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round of 16

Kick: Wed. Oct 30, 8:15pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City

After all, both sides are alive in multiple competitions, and getting eliminated from the lesser of the two cup competitions, and thus getting more rest for the weary, might not be the worst thing in the world.

Let’s look at who Ange Postecoglu could pick for his 4-3-3 here. Does Richarlison get the nod?

Probably not, because it might mean displacing Dominic Solanke, which is probably not going to happen.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City (EFL Cup)

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies; Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Betancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Dominic Solanke

