Are Tottenham Hotspur catching Manchester City at the exact right time? It’s true that the Cityzens are on a bad slide right now. Or is this the proverbial “nothing more dangerous than a wounded animal” cliche that we often hear about in sports. What we know for sure is that both of these sides are having a season that has not gone according to their best laid plans.

So both sides are desperate for a win right now.

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. Nov 23, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man City Part 1 Man City Part 2 Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Full Injury List: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 64% Draw 19% Tottenham 17%

PL Form: Man City WWWLL Tottenham LWLWL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 23 pts Tottenham 10th 16 pts

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Guglielo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories