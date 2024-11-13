Wow does Manchester City miss Rodri right now! This team just cannot currently buy a victory. But even as their losing streak continues, we still have some good news to cover, at least on the injury front. Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish and John Stones all stand a chance of potentially returning, for their very next game, at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Losers of four in a row, across three different competitions, the November international break seems to be coming at the right time for them.



Maybe this time off will provide a good reset for them? In the meantime, let’s take a look at the latest updates to the injury situation.

Injury: knock/unspecified

What Pep had to say on Dias, back on Nov. 2: ‘Ruben’s injury is muscular and will be out until the international break.’

When he could return return: Nov 23

Injury: muscle problems of some sort, we don’t really know.

What Pep had to say: not much really, at all. Its been rather vague.

When he could return: no one really knows.

Injury: knock/unspecified

What Pep had to say: Oct 30: ‘Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker, no chance to play the next games.’

When he could return Nov 23

Injury: severe foot inflammation

What Pep had to say (Nov 2): ‘John has a fasciitis splinter in the feet, and today he was not ready. I don’t know if he’ll be back for the next two games.’

When he could return: Nov 23

Additionally, Rodri won’t be back until next season, as you already know, while Oscar Bobb is going to be out for awhile yet, as he continues recovering from his broken leg.

Pep said, back on Oct 22: “Oscar, I think, January or February, he will be ready.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

