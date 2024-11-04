Man City Team News at Sporting Lisbon: Ruben Dias, John Stones

Manchester City has some major injury concerns in their back line now that stellar defensive duo Ruben Dias and John Stones are going to be sidelined due to some unspecified issues. According to manager Pep Guardiola, Dias and Stones will be unavailable for a “little bit of a long time.”

There is some better news however, as Jeremy Doku, Savinho, Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker have all been passed as match fit.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

Manchester City at Sporting Lisbon

Kickoff: Tue. Nov. 5, 8pm, Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal

Manchester City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Standing, Form: Manchester City 3rd, 7 pts, +9 GD, DWW Sporting Lisbon 8th, 7 pts, +4 GD, WDW

Man City Team News

So basically, City are out of total injury crisis mode, as another big match, a trip to Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League, rapidly approaches.

Their total number of missing/injured players now stands at five, with Rodri (torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament), Oscar Bobb (broken leg) and Jack Grealish (undisclosed issue) still on the sidelines.

