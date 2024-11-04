When Manchester City head to Sporting Lisbon tomorrow night, they’ll do so with a squad that is really banged up at the back. With a significant amount of defenders out injured, it is pretty clear cut who manager Pep Guardiola will select in his first team for this match. Because he just doesn’t have a lot of options, to be honest.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

Manchester City at Sporting Lisbon

Kickoff: Tue. Nov. 5, 8pm, Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal

Team News

UCL Standing, Form: Manchester City 3rd, 7 pts, +9 GD, DWW Sporting Lisbon 8th, 7 pts, +4 GD, WDW

Up front, in the final third however, you still have plenty of options to chose from, even though you’ve got some injuries in that position group too.

Guardiola can field a pretty strong cadre of attackers tomorrow night, as he looks to keep his side near the top of the standings in continental competition.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Sporting Lisbon (Champions League)

Ederson; Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan; Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

