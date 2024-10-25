Man City Team News vs Southampton: Doku, Grealish, Walker

Manchester City have seen their injury list grow, rather substantially, in the past couple weeks. It’s starting to get a bit severe, as Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish are in the infirmary too. Plus Kyle Walker seems to be more seriously injured than might have been first thought.

Southampton FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, Sat. Oct. 26, 2024, Etihad Stadium

Man City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Standings: Southampton FC 19th, 1pt Man City 2nd, 64 pts

PL Form Guide: Southampton FC LDLLL Man City WDDWW

Google Result Probability: Southampton FC 4% Man City 87% Draw 9%

Man City Team News

Meanwhile the already sidelined Rodri (anterior cruciate ligament), Kevin de Bruyne (groin) and Oscar Bobb (leg fracture) of course remain out.

Manager Pep Guardiola has seen his selection options decrease. He gave an update on the status of Doku (muscle) and Grealish (knock): “Jeremy a little longer than Jack, but both are injured after the last games. I don’t know [how long they will be out for].

“Hopefully, Jack will be maybe one week, 10 days, Jeremy a little longer.”

All in all though, they should not have too many problems with lowly Southampton.

