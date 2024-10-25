When Manchester City host Southampton FC on Saturday it will most likely be a very lopsided affair. At least on paper, as this is truly a both ends of the table kind of clash. However, Man City are certainly in an injury crisis mode, and they have little options in the defensive midfield/middle of the park right now.

The back line has a lot of injuries too, so much so that it needs to be reshuffled here.

Southampton FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, Oct. 26, 2024, Etihad Stadium

Man City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Standings: Southampton FC 19th, 1pt Man City 2nd, 64 pts

PL Form Guide: Southampton FC LDLLL Man City WDDWW

Google Result Probability: Southampton FC 4% Man City 87% Draw 9%

Of course, no matter what lineup Pep Guardiola selects here on Saturday, they most likely should win this one. Here’s our best guess.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

Ederson; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes; Erling Haaland

