Man City Star John Stones Picks Up a Second Fitness Issue

The 2024 European Championships kick off on Friday, with the host nation Germany taking on Scotland in the opener. For England, one of the few sides that is expected to compete for the title, the opener comes Sunday against Serbia. And it looks like John Stones could be a doubt for that clash, as missed training on Wednesday.

The #ThreeLions squad is out at training this morning, except John Stones who misses out through illness. pic.twitter.com/o4cevMbxmu — England (@England) June 12, 2024

The Manchester City central defender has an unspecified illness, so we’ll he see if recovers in time for the weekend.

Stones has also been limited by an ankle issue this Three Lions camp, but that doesn’t seem to be much of a concern anymore. And the good news, for Gareth Southgate, his team and their fans, is that John Stones is the only new fitness concern right now.

His potential partner in central defense, Harry Maguire, will miss the tournament with an unspecified muscular injury.

Will “58 years of hurt” finally come to an end? We’ll know sooner rather than later, with the journey beginning in four days.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

