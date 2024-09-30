For Manchester City, some of their biggest guns will be either out, or potentially out, due to injury tomorrow night. First off, in case you missed it, Rodri is now done for the season, with an ACL injury. So that’s a big blow. Then you have striker Erling Haaland, who is a doubt for the trip to Slovan Bratislava due to a knock. The score draw with Newcastle United on Saturday saw him suffer a bloody ankle, but he played on and through the lunchtime fixture.

The Norwegian scoring machine should be okay for this one; expect Haaland to start.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Manchester City at Slovan Bratislava

Kickoff: Tues. Oct. 1, 8pm, Tehelne Pole, Bratislava, Slovakia

UCL Standing, Form: Manchester City 20th, 1 pt, 0 GD, D Slovan Bratislava 34th, 0 pts, -4 GD, L

Man City Team News

Elsewhere Kevin de Bruyne suffered a groin injury in the UCL opener draw with Inter Milan, and has not played since. He’s probably not going to feature here. He may not feature until after the October international break, ditto for Dutch defender Nathan Ake.

Finally, Oscar Bobb is out until December.

