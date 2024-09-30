Currently, Manchester City are something that they haven’t been in a very long while- vulnerable. We’re nearly certain that Slovan Bratislava simply do not have what it takes to knock them off, but future opponents, down the line, have to be licking their chops.

With Rodri out for the season, Man City just will not be the same team. You saw that last season when he was absent, and again on Saturday against Newcastle.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Manchester City at Slovan Bratislava

Kickoff: Tues. Oct. 1, 8pm, Tehelne Pole, Bratislava, Slovakia

Man City Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Manchester City 20th, 1 pt, 0 GD, D Slovan Bratislava 34th, 0 pts, -4 GD, L

The team’s record, with and without Rodri, speaks for itself. The side’s play this past weekend, as they were sans their holding midfield maestro, paints a perfect picture. Rodri is just so much of what they do and how they build out. City will be fine tomorrow night, but big trouble lies down the road.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Slovan Bratislava

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic; Savinho, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

